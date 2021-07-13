Singapore's Temasek portfolio value jumps 24.5pc to record S$381b as markets rebound from Covid-19 hit

The logo of state investing firm Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore on July 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July13 — State investment firm Temasek Holdings reported today (July 13) a portfolio value of S$381 billion (RM1.18 trillion) for the financial year ending March 2021, a 24.5 per cent increase from the year before and a new record.

In March 2020, the firm had reported a decline in its portfolio value to S$306 billion, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the value of its investments rebounded over the past year in tandem with the recovery of financial markets.

The 24.5 per cent one-year total shareholder return, which takes into account all dividends distributed to shareholders minus any capital injections, is much higher than the -2.3 per cent returns last financial year.

The annualised total shareholder return over 47 years since Temasek's inception is 14 per cent.

The state investor also said on Tuesday that it invested S$49 billion and divested S$39 billion in the last financial year. Both are record amounts for the firm.

Over the last few years, Temasek has focused its investments on new opportunities arising from digitisation, sustainable living, the future of consumption and longer lifespans.

It added that digitalisation and sustainable living are long-term trends that have accelerated because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial services making up 24 per cent of its portfolio, and telecommunications, media and technology, making up 21 per cent, remained the largest sectors to be represented in Temasek's portfolio.

However, digitalisation has led the state investor to evolve its financial services investments — where it previously invested mainly in banks, it now also invests in financial technology.

Temasek added that it will continue investing in blockchain, artificial intelligence and climate change solutions.

“Looking ahead, we expect the global economy to recover steadily, encouraged by accommodative fiscal and monetary policy,” the firm said in a statement.

“However, the pace of recovery will likely be uneven across countries as some struggle with new peaks of infections and slow vaccination rates. Uncertainty remains around the virulence of new Covid-19 variants, and the potential geopolitical reverberations as tensions mount between China and the United States.” ― TODAY