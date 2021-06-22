Nurse at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital among unlinked cases; two new clusters form in Bukit Merah View

A nurse working at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital (pictured) who was not involved in patient care has contracted the coronavirus. — Screen capture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 22 — A nurse at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, a delivery rider with Foodpanda as well as a foreign domestic worker were the three Covid-19 community cases with no known sources of infection reported yesterday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the nurse is a 33-year-old permanent resident who was last at work on June 17.

The woman — who was not involved in patient care — had last tested negative for Covid-19 on June 7 as part of the ministry’s rostered routine testing of workers.

The delivery rider is a 29-year-old Singaporean man while the foreign domestic worker is a 38-year-old Filipina.

MOH revised its daily tally of unlinked cases from five to three in its nightly update, after two of them were linked to confirmed cases.

Besides the three unlinked cases, there were 10 other new community cases that have been traced to past infections.

Of the 10, five were part of the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, which now has 78 cases in total.

MOH also identified two new clusters that were formed in separate public housing blocks in Bukit Merah View — blocks 119 and 121.

In yet another testing operation that the ministry announced yesterday, staff members at the NTUC FairPrice branch at Bukit Merah Central will be tested for Covid-19.

Rounding up the total of 16 new infections reported for the day were three imported cases — all were Singaporeans who returned from Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has shot up from 49 in the week before to 103 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also climbed from 15 in the week before to 20 in the past week.

MOH also said that the cluster linked to a 59-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Mary Fashion and Trading has been closed because no more cases had surfaced for the past two incubation periods.

New cases in Bukit Merah View market cluster

A 37-year-old male permanent resident who works as a chef at Holiday Inn Atrium and a part-time delivery driver for Lalamove Singapore

A 71-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

A 57-year-old Singaporean woman who is unemployed

A 23-year-old Malaysian woman who works as a stall assistant at Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu coffee shop

A 75-year-old Singaporean woman who is a retiree

Cluster at 119 Bukit Merah View

Two of the 13 community cases reported yesterday have been linked to the cluster at Block 119 Bukit Merah View. They are:

A 63-year-old Singaporean man who is employed by cleaning company CSP Maintenance as a cleaner at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru near Redhill

A 62-year-old Singaporean woman who is a homemaker

Other cases linked to past infections

A 28-year-old Malaysian woman who works as a sales representative at maid agency Top Employment located at Katong Shopping Centre

A 26-year-old Malaysia woman who works as a marketing executive at employment agency Central Recruitment Solutions located at Katong Shopping Centre

A 47-year-old Indonesian woman who is a foreign domestic worker

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 62,430.

Of these, 62,070 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 28 on Monday.

There are still 134 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and no one is in critical condition under intensive care. This is the first time since May 3 that there are no patients under intensive care.

Another 191 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-five people have died from complications due to the disease, the latest being a 44-year-old Singapore permanent resident who died on Sunday. — TODAY