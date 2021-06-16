Singapore’s Bukit Merah View market closure extended to June 26 after nine more Covid-19 cases detected; cluster grows to 25

A cleaning worker washing the tables at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre on June 14, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 16 — The closure of the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre will be extended by 11 days until June 26, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday (June 15). It was previously set to reopen today after three days of closure following the discovery of two cases there.

The cluster there has now grown to 25 cases. In its update on the coronavirus situation, MoH said that nine more cases added to the 16 reported on Monday.

“With the detection of more cases among the market and food centre staff and their close contacts, which suggests that there is ongoing spread with wider transmission, the closure of 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre will be extended to June 26,” it said.

All employees and tenants who have been working at the market from May 25 have been placed on quarantine and tested.

“In order to disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission, we have commenced special testing operations on June 14 for all staff and tenants who have been working in 116 Bukit Merah View from May 25.

“We have also extended free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited the shops at 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View between May 25 and June 12. The testing operations are in progress,” MoH added.

Block 115 refers to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, while Block 116 is the neighbouring block.

Those who have visited the two blocks on those dates are also advised to monitor their health closely and to minimise social interactions as far as possible.

“They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell,” MoH said.

Separately, the Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre will be closed from Wednesday to Friday for deep cleaning and disinfection by the West Coast Town Council after a Covid-19 case was there for a prolonged period.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Rachel Ong Sin Yen, Member of Parliament for West Coast Group Representation Constituency, said that the food centre will be closed for three days “as a precautionary measure”.

MoH on Monday reported that a 42-year-old Singaporean man — who is a hawker at the food centre — had tested positive for Covid-19. He has been linked to the cluster at the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre.

Ong said that the National Environment Agency, together with the Telok Blangah Shopkeepers and Stallholders Association, have been engaging the stallholders to “assist everyone with their concerns and enquiries”.

The town council has put up notices at the food centre and the neighbouring blocks to inform the residents of the closure.

“The safety of our residents and stallholders are our topmost priority and we will continue to work to ensure that the necessary precautions are in place,” Ong said.

“May we encourage all residents and friends to monitor your health closely and to see a doctor promptly if you feel unwell.” ― TODAY