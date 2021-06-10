7,000 Singapore wet market stallholders to receive one-month rental waiver to cope with reduced business

The one-month rental waivers for market stallholders come after a half-month rental waiver for cooked food stallholders which was announced on 22 May, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 10 — Some 7,000 wet market stallholders will receive a one-month rental waiver to help them cope with the impact of lower footfall at markets due to the ongoing heightened alert restrictions.

Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said in a Facebook post today that the waiver would be granted to stalls in markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators.

This comes after NEA announced on May 22 that it would grant a half-month rental waiver for cooked food stallholders at NEA-managed hawker centres for two months.

“Many of us visit markets to buy fresh ingredients or sundry goods from our favourite go-to stalls to prepare our meals,” Dr Khor wrote in her post.

“However, it has been noted that during this current phase of heightened alert, market stallholders are feeling the impact of lower footfall at markets, much like the cooked food stallholders at hawker centres and other F&B establishments.”

Dr Khor also noted that self-employed persons, including stallholders, who are facing significant income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least one month as a result of the tightened measures can apply for a one-off payout of S$500 under the Covid-19 Recovery Grant – Temporary announced by the Ministry of Finance on May 28.

“During these difficult times, let us all do our part to support one another, including our stallholders,” she added. “Please support our hawker or market stalls with your next food purchase!” — TODAY