13 community infections, all linked to earlier cases, among 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 5 — Singapore reported 13 new Covid-19 community infections on Saturday (June 5), all of whom have been traced to previously reported infections and had already been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 18 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on today, MOH said.

The remaining five were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. Three of them were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,176.