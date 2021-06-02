Covid-19: 24 community infections, including five unlinked, among 31 new cases in Singapore

The community cases were among a total of 31 new ones preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 2 — Singapore reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, five of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 19 were linked to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Among the linked community cases, 18 had already been placed in quarantine. One case was detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, six were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There are no new cases in migrant workers’ dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,100. — TODAY