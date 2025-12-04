KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Malaysian Bar has urged authorities to launch an immediate and independent investigation into the fatal police shooting of three men in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, warning that public trust will continue to erode unless the case is handled with full transparency and accountability.

In a statement today, its president Datuk Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said the conflicting accounts surrounding the deaths of M. Puspanathan, 21, T. Poovaneswaran, 24, and G. Logeswaran, 29, demanded urgent scrutiny by an independent body.

The call follows the circulation of a leaked audio recording linked to the incident and media reports that a forensic review commissioned by the families’ lawyers suggests the circumstances may differ significantly from the police narrative.

“Although the full facts remain unverified and the authenticity and context of the recording must be established by the relevant agencies, the seriousness of the allegations demands immediate and independent scrutiny,” he said.

Mohamad Ezri stressed that incidents involving lethal state force require “nothing less than absolute transparency”, adding that Malaysians were entitled to a clear explanation of how the men died during the police operation.

“The existence of conflicting narratives in this case is troubling,” he said.

“All evidence must be preserved, including any bodycam or dashcam recordings, firearm discharge reports, communication logs and forensic material.

“The loss, withholding or destruction of such evidence would be indefensible and would severely undermine public confidence in law enforcement.”

The Malaysian Bar also pointed to past cases where official accounts were later contradicted under judicial scrutiny, arguing that such episodes had contributed to a “persistent trust deficit” in policing.

“Recalling these cases is not to prejudge the current matter, but to demonstrate why transparency is not a courtesy but a necessity,” Mohamad Ezri said.

“When the flow of information is incomplete or inconsistent, speculation grows, and faith in institutions weakens.”

He added that the officers involved should be placed on administrative leave while investigations proceed, emphasising that such a step “does not imply guilt” but reflects an understanding of the gravity of taking a life and the need to uphold public confidence.

The Bar further urged Malaysia to align fully with international standards, including the United Nations’ Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials. These guidelines state that deadly force must be a last resort, necessary and proportionate, and subject to independent review.

“These safeguards are meaningful only when they are embodied in practice, not merely in aspiration,” Mohamad Ezri said.

Calling for an independent inquest to be convened “without delay”, the Bar said the families of the deceased deserve the truth, while the public deserves assurance that deaths involving state authority are not “shrouded in uncertainty”.

“Trust is not automatic. It is earned, and it is easily lost,” Ezri said.

“Only a transparent process anchored firmly in the rule of law can restore public confidence.”