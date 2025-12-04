KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Anwar government’s move to scrap the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan waiver for excellent students has triggered a wave of dismay and frustration among top-performing graduates, according to Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung.

The complaints point to a growing sense of betrayal among the nation’s brightest, Lee suggested, many of whom had factored the loan exemption into their long-term financial planning.

The MP said several students had approached him about the issue, saying they worked tirelessly to achieve first-class honours only to see the promised financial relief abruptly withdrawn.

The incentive, which converted student loans into scholarships upon achieving first-class honours, had long been a strong motivator for academic excellence and a crucial buffer against debt.

“These students are high-achievers who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance,” the PKR lawmaker said at a press conference in Parliament.

“Removing this incentive sends a disheartening message and risks contributing to a brain drain, as our top talents may look for opportunities abroad where their hard work is more equitably rewarded.”

Lee’s remarks add a public face to the discontent that has been simmering since the government announced changes to the PTPTN policy.

Under the new targeted exemption scheme, waivers are limited to first-class graduates from public universities (IPTA) and restricted to students from the B40 and M40 income groups. The change effectively excludes high-achieving graduates from private higher education institutions (IPTS), regardless of merit.

For private university students — often those who could not secure a place in competitive public institutions — the move represents a significant setback, Lee said.

He cited an analysis by the Centre of Regional Strategic Studies (CROSS), which estimated the annual cost of reinstating full waivers for first-class private university graduates to be relatively modest, between RM82 million and RM97.5 million.

The government has said it would study the decision before considering a reversal, but Lee lamented the lack of a clear timeline.

“It cannot go on for an entire year. There should be a timeline as to when we can expect a decision,” he said.

The MP urged the government to urgently review and reconsider the policy change, calling for a standardised, outcome-based framework that recognises academic excellence across all Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA)-accredited institutions.

He said a fairer system should ensure equal opportunity for all deserving graduates, regardless of whether they come from an IPTA or an IPTS.