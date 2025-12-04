KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Works Ministry estimates that RM327.8 million is needed so far to repair public infrastructure damaged by the North-east Monsoon.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the amount includes RM225.9 million for road repairs, RM47.4 million for non-pavement component works along federal roads, and about RM54.5 million for slope restoration.

He said the figure is based on current reports and may rise if new damage assessments are received.

“At this point, we still have enough budget for repair works, but we will monitor how the monsoon season unfolds. So far, the situation remains fairly controlled... not as severe as in previous years. We hope it does not worsen,” he told reporters after launching CIDB’s new Construction Personnel Registration Card here today.

Also present was CIDB Malaysia chief executive Zainora Zainal.

Nanta said the ministry has a core allocation for immediate repair works, and requests for additional funds would be submitted to the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry if overall costs exceed the existing budget.

He also cited the recent approval of a RM500 million special allocation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to repair flood-damaged public infrastructure in several states, reflecting the government’s commitment to managing monsoon-related impacts.

“The RM500 million is not solely for the Works Ministry; it covers overall disaster management, with much of it to be coordinated through Nadma,” he added. — Bernama