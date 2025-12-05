KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, along with Cabinet ministers and menteris besar, conveyed their condolences to the family of Kinabatangan member of parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who died early today.

In a Facebook post, Fadillah expressed sadness over the passing of the Lamag assemblyman and prayed that the Sabah leader would be placed among the righteous and granted the blessings of Allah SWT.

He also prayed for the family to be granted strength in this difficult time.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said Bung Moktar’s decades of service in Malaysian politics were a contribution that will long be remembered.

“I extend my condolences to his entire family. May they be granted strength and patience during this difficult time,” said the Amanah president.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Umno deputy president, also expressed sadness over Bung Moktar’s passing.

“May his soul be placed among the truthful and the righteous,” he said in a Facebook post.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described Bung Moktar as a long-time political associate known for his passion, forthrightness and outspoken character in championing the people’s interests.

“His fighting spirit, courage in expressing his views and sincerity in serving the nation will remain in our memories,” he said.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that despite any past differences, Bung Moktar’s passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of a man who devoted his life to serving the people.

“I have always respected him as a firm, outspoken and courageous political veteran.

“His outspokenness also enlivened proceedings in Parliament, leaving behind memories and inspiration for many,” said Fahmi, who also prayed for the leader’s soul to be granted mercy and placed among the righteous.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said Bung Moktar will be remembered as a friendly leader and companion who consistently championed the people of Sabah.

“His passing is truly a great loss to all who worked with him and knew him. May his family be granted strength during this difficult period,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the country has lost an experienced political figure, and extended her condolences to his family.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also expressed his condolences, describing Bung Moktar as someone who ensured Umno remained rooted in Sabah even when the party was abandoned by others in the past.

“He was the one who placed full trust in me during the most recent Umno election when I offered myself for the vice-presidency.

“Our friendship remained strong throughout the Sabah state election. He showed no signs of illness, only a steadfast spirit. Words cannot express how I feel at this moment,” Wan Rosdy said in a Facebook post.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli also conveyed condolences to the family of the leader through a Facebook message.

“May Allah grant them patience and bestow forgiveness and rewards upon the late Bung Moktar,” Mohd Shukri said.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan also extended condolences to Bung Moktar’s family, describing him as a strong voice for the Sabah people and a leader who never hesitated to defend the rights of the state.

“Whether on the political field, in Parliament or elsewhere, many knew him for his humour, warmth and openness with everyone.

“But behind his smile and jokes was a sincere heart dedicated to championing the people, especially in his beloved Sabah,” he said, adding that Bung Moktar was a genuine and unwavering political fighter.

Bung Moktar, 66, who was Sabah BN chairman, died at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 1.46 am today. — Bernama