KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin said Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is currently taking time off to rest and undergo light medical treatment.

He said in a statement on Thursday that Bung’s condition is stable and under the supervision of doctors.

Jafry said Bung only needs sufficient rest for now and asked the public to give him space to focus on his recovery.

“We give Datuk Seri Bung time to rest first because that is what matters most at the moment,” he said.

He also invited the public to pray for Bung’s recovery and thanked those who had expressed concern. — Daily Express