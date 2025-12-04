SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) respects the decision of the people of Sabah in the recent state election, while acknowledging that the issue of development legacy and legacy sentiment towards the Federation may influence voters' inclinations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government had channelled large amounts of aid for road, water supply and electricity projects, but several projects had yet to be completed, thus causing the people's anxiety and perception and blaming the Federation.

‘Although aid has been channelled in large amounts, problems still exist because several projects have not been fully completed. This is a legacy and legacy issue that needs to be fixed,’ said Anwar, who is also PH chairman, at a press conference after the 12th Annual Leaders' Retreat here.

In the 17th Sabah election, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won 29 of the 73 State Legislative Assembly seats, followed by Parti Warisan (25), Barisan Nasional (six), Independent (five), Upko (three), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (two) while Perikatan Nasional, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat and Pakatan Harapan each won one seat.

Anwar said basic issues such as electricity, water and connectivity still plagued the people in the villages, interior and urban areas, contributing to the perception that the Federation was not fulfilling its development promises.

However, he stressed that the government would continue to intensify its engagement with the Sabah state government and resolve development issues in stages.

Commenting on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Anwar said the government had always sought to resolve development issues through negotiations at various levels including with the Malay Rulers, while taking into account the people's sentiments towards the state's heritage and legacy.

He informed that some responsibilities such as electricity supply management have been handed over to the Sabah state government, but the federal government has added an allocation of RM1.2 billion to ensure that critical projects can continue.

‘When these projects are completed, we hope that they will shift (support to the government). The government will continue to be committed to resolving development issues and basic services for the people of Sabah,’ he said. — Bernama