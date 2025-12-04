SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will stop accepting new applications under the Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme from June 1, 2026, citing widespread abuse by syndicates.

The decision comes after recent enforcement operations uncovered non-operating entertainment outlets hiring foreign artistes, who were then sent to work elsewhere illegally, Singapore news outlet CNA reported.

MOM said the scheme “is no longer serving its original purpose” and will therefore be ceased.

Existing foreign artistes can stay until their passes expire or are cancelled.

Introduced in 2008, the scheme allowed bars, hotels and nightclubs to hire foreign performers on short-term permits of up to six months.

On October 23, a joint operation by MOM, police and the Health Sciences Authority led to 58 arrests, including 32 foreigners working illegally under the scheme.

The ministry reviewed the scheme in light of “persistent abuse” and announced the changes after consulting the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA).

Businesses can now hire performers through service providers, regular work passes, or the Work Pass Exempt framework for government-supported events, but not in nightlife venues with a Category 1 Public Entertainment Licence.

MOM and the Ministry of Trade and Industry will continue monitoring the nightlife sector in partnership with the SNBA.