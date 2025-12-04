KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has set four gold medal target at the SEA Games Thailand 2025, which will kick off from Dec 9 to 20.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said they are also targeting seven medals in total from the biennial Games.

Tengku Zafrul said the target reflects both current form and world rankings with Malaysia’s strongest prospects lying in mixed doubles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and men’s team event, based on their performances previously.

“I have discussed this (sending strong team) with Youth and Sports Minister (Hannah Yeoh) and the management that this is a decision, a collective decision, I think the coaches are also in agreement.

“So we should give the best for the country and please bear in mind that Malaysia is not the only country that fielding the best. If you look at the other countries, they have also decided to field the best,” he told a press conference after the flag handover ceremony to Malaysian badminton players here, today.

In October, BAM named its strongest lineup for the 33rd edition of the Games with the likes of two world champions – Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles) and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles).

Besides them, BAM have also placed its faith in 2025 World Championships runners-up Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles); Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh (men’s singles); and K. Letshanaa and Wong Ling Ching (women’s singles).

Others included Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles); Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing (women’s doubles); and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

All those listed will also compete in their respective team events.

They will be aided by Eogene Ewe and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin in the men’s team event and by Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi and Eng Ler Qi in the women’s team event.

The Thailand SEA Games will be held across two provinces: Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama