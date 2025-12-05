KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) continues to drop in Perak and Perlis, remains unchanged in Pahang, and has risen slightly in Selangor as of 8 am today.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims rose to 896 people from 267 families this morning, compared with 774 victims from 248 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Infobencana website, one new PPS was opened last night, bringing the total to nine centres operating in the districts of Hulu Langat, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

In PERAK, the number of victims in four districts fell to 1,947 people from 586 families sheltering at 14 PPS, compared with 2,000 victims from 598 families last night.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said seven PPS in Hilir Perak housed 985 people, while the number of victims in Bagan Datuk remained at 581, Manjung at 368, and Larut, Matang and Selama at 13.

In PAHANG, the number of residents affected by the floods remained unchanged at 113 victims from 30 families at five PPS as of 8 am today, the same as last night.

According to JKM’s InfoBencana, 106 residents from 29 families are placed at four PPS in Raub, while seven people from one family in Kuantan continue to shelter at one PPS.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims dropped slightly to 111 people as of 8 am today, compared with 115 people last night.

Data from the Perlis Disaster Management Committee Secretariat showed that all the victims are still placed at two PPS in Padang Besar and Arau. — Bernama