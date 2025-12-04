SUBANG JAYA, Dec 4 — Eighteen families affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights on April 1 can finally breathe a sigh of relief as their homes in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru have now been repaired and rebuilt.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the rehabilitation project, undertaken by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), involved an allocation of RM4.85 million from the National Housing Disaster Trust Fund.

“The Madani government acted swiftly to address this issue and offer renewed hope to the victims,” he said in his speech at the house key handover ceremony here today.

Nga said construction works began on June 3, and as of late November, 15 houses had been completed, while the remaining three were pending documentation from the owners.

Repair works for homes in Putra Heights were carried out by developer Sime Darby Berhad, while SPNB was responsible for managing the units in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary support. I hope these new homes will bring the families a better and more secure future,” he said.

The blaze and explosion destroyed 81 houses with over 40 per cent structural damage, while another 81 houses were partially damaged and 57 were affected but not burnt.

At the same event, Nga also announced SPNB’s achievements for 2025, particularly under the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme, which saw 5,450 units completed at a total cost of RM504 million — a 56 per cent increase compared to 2024.

“For 2026, I am pleased to announce that under the approved budget, SPNB will build 6,545 RMR units with an allocation of RM500 million,” he said.

SPNB has also introduced the MyRMR application, which features modules for applicants, solicitors, contractors and SPNB officers, to expedite and facilitate the application and project monitoring processes.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Hasrina Nordin, 39, said she was grateful that her family’s six-month wait to regain a home of their own had finally come to an end.

“No words can describe the challenges we went through. But alhamdulillah, our home has finally been rebuilt,” said the religious teacher.

Another victim, Sharifah Mustafa, 59, also thanked KPKT and SPNB for acting swiftly to rebuild her home.

“I am very grateful, as this house is part of my preparation for my later years. Even replacing it with a three-room unit is already a blessing,” she said. — Bernama