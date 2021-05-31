Covid-19: 16 community infections, including 3 unlinked, among 23 new cases in Singapore

the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the remaining 13 community infections were linked to previous cases. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 31 — Singapore reported 16 new Covid-19 community infections on Monday (May 31), three of which have not been traced to any previously reported cases.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the remaining 13 community infections were linked to previous cases. Eleven of them have already been placed in quarantine, while two were detected through surveillance testing.

The ministry did not state which cases the 13 were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 23 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Monday, MOH said.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, four were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,051. — TODAY