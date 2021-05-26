Covid-19: Housekeeper at Sengkang General Hospital among six unlinked community cases in Singapore

A 27-year-old Malaysian man who works as a housekeeper at Sengkang General Hospital (pictured) is infected by the coronavirus but how he was infected is not yet known. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 26 — A student at Westwood Secondary School in Jurong West as well as a housekeeper at Sengkang General Hospital were among six new Covid-19 community cases yesterday (May 25) that have not been traced to any source of infection.

The six unlinked cases were part of 18 in the community, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Three other cases in a dormitory in Woodlands, which now form a new cluster, make up the 21 locally transmitted cases.

Another nine cases were imported, bringing the total number of cases yesterday to 30.

Three new cases were linked to a 27-year-old McDonald’s delivery rider from the fast-food chain's Bedok Reservoir outlet. He was confirmed infected on May 20. This cluster now has 13 confirmed cases.

Two more were linked to the Jem and Westgate malls cluster, bringing the tally there to 53. It is the second largest cluster in the community after the one at Changi Airport.

The Learning Point tuition centre cluster is now 31 with one new addition.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone up from 163 in the week before to 176 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, gone down from 37 in the week before to 30 in the past week.

Unlinked cases in the community

The six community cases with no known sources of infection were:

— A 15-year-old Singaporean boy who is a student at Westwood Secondary School and was last in school on May 18

— A 27-year-old Malaysia man who works as a housekeeper at Sengkang General Hospital

— A 29-year-old Malaysian man who works at Tiger Sugar bubble tea shop at Holland Piazza in Holland Village

— A 27-year-old Singaporean man who works as a project manager at Fei Ying Trading Enterprise

— A 74-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

— A 50-year-old Singaporean man who works as an engineer at industrial equipment distributor Tektronix Southeast Asia

Cluster linked to McDonald’s delivery rider

— A 25-year-old Malaysian man who works as a delivery rider for Domino’s Pizza in Tanjong Katong

— A 72-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a kitchen crew member at McDonald’s located at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club

— A 32-year-old Singaporean man who works as a kitchen staff member for McDonald’s in Bedok Reservoir

Jem and Westgate cluster

— A 13-year-old Singaporean boy who is a student at Kranji Secondary School and was last in school on May 17

— A seven-year-old Singaporean boy who is a student at Rulang Primary School and last went to school on May 14

Learning Point cluster

One more case — a 44-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Citibank but has been working from home since April 17 — has been added to the cluster linked to a 50-year-old Singaporean female tutor at Learning Point in Parkway Centre.

Other cases now linked to past infections

— A 40-year-old male Myanmar national who works as a technician at industrial refrigeration firm Greenland Technology

— A six-year-old Singaporean boy who goes to My First Skool at 211 Jurong East Street 21

— A 60-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

— A 57-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a retail vendor at Chong Pang City neighbourhood centre in Yishun

— A 30-year-old Singaporean man who is self-employed and works from home

— A 46-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a secretary at law firm Prestige Legal LLP

Cases in workers’ dormitory

The three newly detected cases in a dormitory are linked to a previous case — a 46-year-old Malaysian man who works as a construction worker at building construction firm H&W Communications and who stays at [email protected] dormitory.

The three men are roommates of the Malaysian man and also work for the same company.

They were tested on May 22 as part of a routine testing of workers.

This new cluster aside, MoH said that it has been monitoring existing clusters in dormitories for any further transmission.

“As there have been no more cases linked to the Westlite Woodlands dormitory cluster for the past two incubation periods, the cluster has now been closed,” it added.

Imported cases

The nine new cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MoH said.

They were:

— Two Singaporeans and one permanent resident who returned from India, Indonesia and Myanmar

— One dependant’s pass holder who came from the United States

— One work pass holder who came from the Philippines

— Three work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines — all of whom are foreign domestic workers

— One short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Papua New Guinea

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,890.

Of these, 61,329 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 13 on Tuesday.

There are still 250 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and two are in critical condition.

Another 279 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY