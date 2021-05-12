Singapore woman, 27, dies at TTSH after she was found lying unconscious at escalator lobby

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 12.10pm today in relation to the case. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 12 — A 27-year-old woman died at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSHt)odayafter she was found at the escalator lobby of the hospital’s medical centre.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 12.10pm today in relation to the case.

“A 27-year-old woman was reported to have been found lying unconscious at the basement two escalator lobby of the Tan Tock Seng Medical Centre,” they said.

She was attended to by hospital doctors and was pronounced dead later.

Investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing, the police said.

TTSH said on its Facebook page that the woman was on follow-up care at its clinic and had attended an appointment in the morning together with her family.

Witnesses found the woman at the escalator lobby and closed-circuit television footage showed that she had climbed over a railing at level six and jumped off, the hospital said.

Medical staff members at the hospital then attended to the woman immediately.

“She was brought to our emergency department and despite our efforts, had later succumbed to her injuries. Our doctor and medical social worker are with her family to offer them our full support.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are working with the police on this matter,” TTSH said.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to her family. We will continue to render assistance to the family during this difficult period.” — TODAY

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]