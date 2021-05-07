25 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four community cases

Singapore reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 7 — Singapore reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 today, four of which were in the community.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not say if the four community cases are linked to any previously reported infections.

The other 21 cases were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH in a press release.

Among them, 15 are Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,311.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY