IPOH, April 8 —Excessive gadget use and limited outdoor activity have been identified as key factors contributing to vision problems among primary school pupils, particularly in the Kinta district.

Perak Clinical Research Centre head Datuk Dr D Philip Rajan said both factors were identified through a 2023 field study involving six schools, which found that nearly 95 per cent of 667 pupils had vision issues.

“The study was conducted at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Buntong, SK Guru Kalgidhar, SK Silibin, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Perak St Philomena Convent, SJKT Perak Sangeetha Sabah and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Guntong.

“Screenings showed that most pupils suffered from either short-sightedness or long-sightedness, which can affect their concentration during lessons,” he said after the launch of the Perak School Students Eye Screening Project at SJKC Jelapang here today.

Dr Philip Rajan, who is also Head of the Otorhinolaryngology Department at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, said that even mild cases of vision problems can significantly affect pupils’ concentration and academic performance.

“Pupils with vision issues are sometimes wrongly perceived as disinterested in learning or misbehaving, when in reality they are struggling to see clearly,” he explained.

He stressed that early screening is essential to identify and address these problems promptly, including through the provision of appropriate eyeglasses.

The programme is a collaborative initiative involving the Perak State Education Department (JPN), Perak Welfare and Charity Association (Perkam), and several private optometrists, aimed at expanding access to vision screenings for primary school pupils.

He added that pupils identified with vision problems not only receive screenings but are also provided with free corrective eyeglasses to ensure they can participate fully in their learning.

“The programme at SJKC Jelapang does not rely on government funding and is entirely supported by private-sector partners committed to improving children’s eye health,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perkam secretary K Nachemuthu added that strong collaboration between NGOs, healthcare institutions, and the private sector is crucial to ensure more pupils can receive comprehensive vision screenings without financial barriers.

“This initiative not only helps detect vision problems early but also provides pupils with the treatment they need, ensuring they do not fall behind in their studies,” he said.

He said the programme will be expanded to additional schools in rural and remote areas to maximise its impact.

“The ongoing effort is expected to raise parental awareness about the importance of early vision screenings, helping ensure that children’s learning and development are not hindered by untreated eye problems,” he added. — Bernama