GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — A new tourism product in Penang will offer visitors experiences in the middle of the sea, ranging from a sea jacuzzi and water sports to scenic views of the island’s coastline.

State exco for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai said the man-made attraction, Forest Island, located on an aquaculture farm near Pulau Jerejak, is a high-impact product with the potential to attract more visitors to the state.

“As a coastal state with limited land space, we need tourism products that bring something new, innovative and exciting to complement our heritage streets, iconic food and cultural landmarks,” he said at a press conference at Forest Island yesterday.

Forest Island is a purpose-built offshore attraction offering sea-based leisure experiences. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Forest Island also received an ASIA Records title yesterday for being the site of the world’s first permanent open-sea pickleball court.

Wong said visitors to Forest Island can explore scenic boat trails, enjoy lush greenery, take part in fish feeding at the aquaculture farm, participate in water sports activities, and play pickleball on the sea.

Visitors enjoy a sea jacuzzi experience during a boat ride to Forest Island. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said new tourism products in Penang must also consider sustainability and development that respects the environment to protect the state’s natural resources.

“Forest Island demonstrates how tourism can be developed responsibly while offering experiences that delight visitors and contribute positively to the local community,” he said.

Forest Island is a man-made offshore attraction featuring an aquaculture farm and a range of water sports facilities. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He added that the operator of Forest Island was granted its official licence last month by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“This confirms that it meets national tourism standards and ensures visitors can enjoy the island safely, confidently and with the knowledge that it is fully regulated and professionally managed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Forest Island founder Alvin Poh said the project started with a simple idea to create something truly different for Penang.

“Not just another attraction, but an experience that people will remember, talk about, and come back to,” he said.

Visitors take a boat tour offering scenic views of the Second Penang Bridge. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Each package to Forest Island is a four-hour tour that includes a boat ride to view both the first and second bridges, a sea jacuzzi for the adventurous, a 360-degree viewing deck, water sports activities, pickleball, karaoke, and a seafood dinner.