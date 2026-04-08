IPOH, April 8 — Three local men have been remanded for two days to assist in the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Buntong here on Monday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the remand order for the suspects, aged between 24 and 34, was issued by Magistrate S. Punitha at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

He said the trio were arrested at the Buntong Public Market at about 5.30pm yesterday.

“The remand application was made today and has been granted for two days until tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Najib said a friend of the victim is still receiving treatment at a government hospital, while another is being treated at a private hospital, with both reported to be in stable but weak condition.

He said initial investigations indicate the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding, although further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

He added that a 23-year-old suspect had earlier been remanded for a week starting yesterday to assist in the investigation.

Yesterday, police said a 25-year-old local man was found lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon, after authorities received a report at about 11.10pm.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the incident is believed to have been triggered by a dispute between groups.

He said initial findings indicate the case involved a conflict among several individuals within a group and was not related to racial issues.