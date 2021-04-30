Covid-19: Singapore TTSH cluster grows to 13 after four new cases detected; daily total of 24 new infections recorded

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 30 — Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 today, nine of which were in the community.

Four of the community cases are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), bringing the total number of cases there to 13, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update on the Covid-19 situation here.

The four were detected from the ministry’s testing of patients and staff at the hospital, said MOH.

The TTSH cluster follows an earlier infection involving a 46-year-old nurse there, and the hospital in Novena has since locked down two wards in response to the spread.

Of the nine community infections today, all but one were linked to previous cases, MOH added.

The other 15 cases were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,145.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY