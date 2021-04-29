LinkedIn: OCBC, Standard Chartered and Unilever are the top three companies to work for in Singapore

OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Singapore and Unilever are the top three companies to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 29 — Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Standard Chartered Bank and consumer goods company Unilever are the top three companies to work for, according to LinkedIn’s 2021 list of top companies in Singapore.

The professional networking site unveiled yesterday the top 15 companies that made the list, which was published for the first time in Singapore.

They are:

OCBC Bank Standard Chartered Singapore Unilever EY UOB Citi Accenture ST Engineering FairPrice Group Sea IBM PwC KPMG Prudential DBS Bank

According to LinkedIn, many companies on the Singapore list are currently hiring, with more than 1,700 job positions available.

The LinkedIn top companies list is an annual guide that identifies the best places for professionals to grow their careers.

LinkedIn rates companies using seven data indicators: Ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

LinkedIn said that all 15 companies in the list invest in employee success, career development, equity and inclusion.

Companies in banking, accounting and financial services dominate the list, reflecting the strength of the banking sector in Singapore and its resilience during the pandemic, said LinkedIn.

Chris Anderson, senior news editor of Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn, said the challenges that came about through the Covid-19 pandemic helped it to identify companies investing in employee growth.

“We found the best companies that have put their employees first by implementing various policies around well-being and mental health, and helping them get back on their feet, through training and development programmes,” he said.

Companies that made it to the list have the following features: