Covid-19: 39 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four in the community

SINGAPORE, April 17 — Singapore reported 39 new cases of Covid-19 today, four of which were in the community.

The other 35 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Among them are 10 Singaporeans or permanent residents, and eight foreign domestic workers.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,808.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said.

The ministry added that the recent locally transmitted cases “are a stark reminder that the virus has not been eradicated and new cases and clusters can easily emerge in our community, if we let our guard down”.

“We urge everyone, including those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, to continue to exercise social responsibility, and keep up our discipline in adhering to the safe management measures,” MOH said.

“This is even more critical as we resume and scale up more activities in Phase Three of re-opening, and interactions in the community increase. Together we must work to avoid an uncontrolled resurgence of cases that may necessitate a tightening of measures,” the ministry added. — TODAY