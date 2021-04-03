Singapore records 18 new Covid-19 cases, including one in the community

The 17 imported cases were given stay-home orders on arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 3 — Singapore today registered 18 new Covid-19 infections, including one in the community.

The other 17 imported cases were given stay-home orders on arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Republic has confirmed 60,468 coronavirus infections.

MOH will release more information about the new cases on Saturday night.

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 43 imported cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number of new infections in two months. — TODAY