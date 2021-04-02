Singapore reports 43 new cases of Covid-19 infection, all imported

There were 43 new cases of Covid-19 infection as of noon today (April 2), all imported. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 2 — There were 43 new cases of Covid-19 infection as of noon on Friday (April 2), all of which were imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 60,450.

The 43 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MoH is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared tonight. ― TODAY