Pure Fitness gym at Singapore’s Ngee Ann City visited 10 times in two weeks by Covid-19 cases while infectious

A YouTube screenshot of Ngee Ann City mall along Orchard Road. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 2 — The Pure Fitness gym at Ngee Ann City mall along Orchard Road was visited a total of 10 times over a period of two weeks by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday (April 1), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

Pure Fitness gym at Ngee Ann City mall at the following times:

― March 18 between 1.30pm and 2.45pm

― March 19 between 9pm and 10.15pm

― March 20 between 4.30pm and 5.45pm

― March 22 to 23 between 9pm and 12am

― March 23 between 6pm and 7.15pm

― March 24 between 1.30pm and 2.45pm

― March 25 between 9pm and 10.15pm

― March 26 between 7.30pm and 8.45pm

― March 28 between 8pm and 10pm

― March 29 between 9am and 10.15am

― Chang Korean BBQ restaurant at 71 Loewen Road on March 18 between 7.35pm and 9.40pm

― Akashi restaurant at Paragon mall on March 20 between 7.10pm and 8.30pm, March 23 between 8.10pm and 9.15pm, March 26 between 9.10pm and 10.15pm

― Tangles at Tanglin Club along Stevens Road on March 23 between 1.45pm and 5.40pm

― Cherry Discotheque at Keck Seng Tower along Cecil Street on March 27 between 7.35pm and 10.30pm

― Paul cafe at Ngee Ann City mall on March 29 between 10.40am and 11.25am

― Sushi Tei restaurant at Raffles City Shopping Centre on March 30 between 2.30pm and 3.25pm

― Facial Body Care at The Adelphi along Coleman Street on March 30 between 3.35pm and 5.35pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MoH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 26 new imported cases of Covid-19 in Singapore. There were no cases in the wider community. ― TODAY