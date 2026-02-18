KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Muslims in the country have been urged to make the most of Ramadan as a ‘madrasah tarbiyyah’ to nurture the soul and strengthen piety, while practising moderation by avoiding food wastage.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a post on his Facebook page today, said Ramadan was a month to multiply acts of worship, increase repentance and abandon all wrongdoing.

“Make the most of every moment of Ramadan to cleanse the heart, improve our deeds and strengthen relationships.

“May this Ramadan make us servants who are more pious and steadfast in doing good, not only throughout this blessed month but also after it has passed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also reminded Muslims that Ramadan was not merely about abstaining from food and drink, but an opportunity to improve oneself and draw closer to Allah with full humility.

In a Facebook post, he called on Muslims to give alms to those in need, describing it as a deed that could cleanse the heart from miserliness and excessive love of material possessions.

Fadillah also expressed concern over the trend of food wastage, which is reported to increase by 15 to 20 per cent during the month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan teaches us the meaning of moderation, so purchase breaking-of-fast meals according to necessity, not according to desire, to avoid any wastage.

“Let us welcome Ramadan with resolve and prayers: that every deed is accepted, every sin forgiven, and every step guided towards divine pleasure,” he said, while praying that all Muslims be granted strength and blessings throughout the fasting month. — Bernama