Man arrested for allegedly stealing undergarments, more than 60 found in his possession, say Singapore police

The man is believed to have been involved in other similar cases in the vicinity. More than 60 undergarments allegedly found in his possession were seized. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Police Force via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 2 — A 47-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts of undergarments, the police said yesterday (April 1).

The police said that on February 20 at about 6.20am, they received a report from a female victim informing them that her undergarments hung outside her residential unit along Jalan Batu in Mountbatten had been stolen.

“Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on (Wednesday),” they said in the statement.

The man is believed to have been involved in other similar cases in the vicinity. More than 60 undergarments allegedly found in his possession were seized.

Investigations are ongoing. The offence of theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or both. ― TODAY