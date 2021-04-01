From April 5, worshippers may sing for up to 30 minutes with masks on, says Singapore ministry

Worshippers at religious services will be permitted to sing from April 5, provided they wear a mask and sing for a maximum of 30 minutes. ― TODAY pic via Catholic Church of St Francis Xavier/Facebook

SINGAPORE, April 1 — From Monday (April 5), worshippers at religious services will be allowed to sing with their masks on for a maximum of 30 minutes in a single service, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said yesterday.

Other safe management measures must be observed, including good ventilation at the premises, the use of existing air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems to remove accumulated lingering droplets and wipedowns between services, the ministry said in a media release.

Religious organisations are also encouraged to ensure a safe distance of 2m between groups of eight worshippers if they are singing, MCCY added.

Rules applying to those involved in conducting or supporting religious services will also be relaxed.

From Monday, another 25 people involved in the conduct of religious services will be allowed to sing with their masks on, in addition to the five people allowed to sing unmasked currently.

SafeEntry Gateway requirement

From April 19, religious organisations conducting congregational and other worship services for more than 100 people will be required to deploy the SafeEntry Gateway at their main entrances as an additional check-in mode.

The MCCY said that religious organisations may deploy either the SafeEntry Gateway device or the SafeEntry (Business) App based on their needs.

It added that SafeEntry Gateway is not required for religious organisations conducting congregational and other worship services for 100 people or fewer.

Marriage and funeral numbers increase

From April 24, up to 250 attendees will be permitted for marriage solemnisations if the wedding couple undergoes pre-event testing. Up to 100 attendees, excluding the solemniser, religious and other staff, had been permitted previously.

Also from April 24, the cap for funerals and wakes will be increased to 50 attendees, up from 30, at any one time on the day of the burial or cremation only, the MCCY said.

Staff at religious organisations

Despite more employees being able to return to the workplace on April 5, the MCCY said that religious organisations are encouraged to support as many employees in working from home as possible.

“Restrictions against cross-deployment across worksites remain in place,” the ministry said.

Masked singing will also be allowed for arts and culture classes and live performances, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said in a Facebook post.

The National Arts Council will be releasing guidelines on masked singing, as well as other updated safety measures on class and audience capacities, he added. ― TODAY