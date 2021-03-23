About S$369,150 worth of e-vaporisers, accessories seized in Singapore Health Sciences Authority’s largest haul to date

A total of 1,157 assorted e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted components were seized in the operation. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Health Sciences Authority via TODAY

SINGAPORE, March 23 — About S$369,150 worth of electronic vaporisers and related accessories were seized by the the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) from a storage facility in Tuas and the home of a suspected peddler last Thursday (March 18).

It is the largest haul by the HSA to date, with a total of 1,157 assorted e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted components seized in the operation.

In a joint statement today, HSA and the police said that a 24-year-old man is also being investigated for allegedly possessing scheduled weapons, which were found during the operation.

Acting on a tip-off that there were e-vaporiser items waiting to be collected at the storage facility, HSA officers nabbed two suspects who showed up to collect the prohibited goods.

Later that day, HSA officers raided the residence of a third man at Serangoon North Ave 1. He was allegedly involved in peddling the items.

Two knuckledusters and a push dagger were also seized from the residence, and the police were called in.

HSA reminded members of the public that the importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale of harmful or imitation tobacco products is prohibited.

First time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both, while repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

The police also reminded that possession of a scheduled weapon may lead to up to five years’ jail and at least six strokes of the cane. — Reuters