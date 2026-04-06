MELAKA, April 6 — The Melaka High Court has ordered Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin to pay RM50,000 in damages for making defamatory statements against Majlis Amanah Rakyat and its chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, last year.

Lawyer Adnan Seman @ Abdullah, representing Asyraf Wajdi, said the court also ordered Mas Ermieyati to issue a public apology within 14 days and to withdraw three videos and related statements posted on social media that defamed MARA and his client.

He said the matter was resolved through a consent judgment after mediation before Judicial Commissioner Isa Aziz Ibrahim, with the defendant acknowledging that the publications contained untrue and defamatory claims against MARA and Asyraf Wajdi.

“The case has been settled with a consent judgment recorded in court,” he told reporters at the Melaka Court Complex today.

Asyraf Wajdi filed the suit after Mas Ermieyati allegedly accused him of misusing MARA funds and failing to prioritise Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Mas Ermieyati was represented by lawyer Zulfahami Abu Bakar. — Bernama