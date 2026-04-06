KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert for ten states and territories, warning of impending thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds expected to persist until 5.00pm this evening.

According to the notice issued at 3.00pm, the affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia include the entire state of Perlis, as well as extensive parts of Kedah covering Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu.

In Penang, the warning is in effect for Seberang Perai Utara, Tengah, and Selatan, while Perak sees alerts for Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

The east coast and central regions are also affected, with warnings issued for Besut, Setiu, and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu, alongside Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, and Bentong in Pahang.

In Selangor, the weather department has flagged Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor, while Jelebu and Jempol in Negeri Sembilan are also expected to experience inclement weather.

In East Malaysia, the warning covers a broad swathe of Sarawak, including Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Mukah), Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu (Tatau), and Limbang.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, residents in the interior (Beaufort), west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud), and Tawau are advised to brace for heavy downpours.

MetMalaysia clarifies that these warnings are triggered when there are signs of thunderstorms with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour that are either imminent or expected to last for more than one hour.

These short-term alerts are valid for a duration of no more than six hours per issuance.

Members of the public, particularly those commuting during the evening rush hour or residing in low-lying areas, are advised to remain vigilant and monitor official channels for further updates.