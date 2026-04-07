KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a collision with a car along Jalan Persiaran Semarak Api in Cyberjaya yesterday morning.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said the crash occurred at about 8.20am, the New Straits Times reported.

He said the victim, who was riding a red Yamaha motorcycle, had been travelling in the opposite direction before colliding with the right side of a brown Perodua Bezza.

The car was driven by a 19-year-old woman who was heading from Cyberjaya to Universiti Heriot-Watt in Putrajaya.

Initial investigations suggest the driver had attempted a right turn before the accident took place.

The impact threw the motorcyclist onto the left lane, leaving him with severe head injuries.

“The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Hospital Cyberjaya,” Norhizam said in a statement.

He added that the driver was unhurt and both individuals held valid driving licences.

The victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit at Hospital Cyberjaya for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

Those with information are urged to contact the Sepang police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department at 03-87774264 or the investigating officer, Inspector Kogielavaani Ayyasamy, at 014-6694721.