OVIEDO (Spain), April — Greenpeace has announced that it will join the upcoming humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza – an effort to break the years-long blockade of the Palestinian enclave – contributing a vessel to provide technical and operational support, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The environmental group said its ship, the Arctic Sunrise, which measures 50.5 metres (166 feet) and can carry up to 30 people, will take part in the mission.

“Greenpeace’s history of defending the seas, confronting injustice and taking action in defence of life makes them a powerful addition to our 2026 spring mission,” said Susan Abdullah, member of the Global Sumud Flotilla Steering Committee, in a statement.

“We sail together in the same direction, with a shared determination to help break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza.”

The flotilla is set to sail from Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, April 12, with a public solidarity gathering planned for April 11.

“While world governments have lacked the courage and conviction to uphold international law and their obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza, the Sumud Flotilla has been a shining light of humanitarian solidarity and a symbol of hope in action,” said Eva Saldana, the executive director of Greenpeace Spain.

Last September, the flotilla set sail from Spain and eventually included 43 boats and 462 people. Before it could reach Gaza, Israeli forces boarded the vessels and took the participants into custody, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Organisers say this year’s flotilla will be the largest mission yet, including more than 1,000 participants and 100 vessels in parallel with land mobilisations. — Bernama-Anadolu