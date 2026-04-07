KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The daughter of former Finance Minister, the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to face charges of failing to comply with a notice issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to declare her assets.

Asnida Abdul Daim arrived at the court complex at 8.40 am, accompanied by her family members.

According to a check of the court system, she is scheduled to be charged before Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad at 9am.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that lawyer Yu Ying Ying, who is representing Asnida, said the MACC had informed her client that she would be charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yu told the media that MACC recorded Asnida’s statement at its headquarters for about five hours, beginning at 10am yesterday. — Bernama