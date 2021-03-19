Singapore records 15 new cases of Covid-19, all imported

Singapore today registered 15 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 19 — Singapore today registered 15 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported.

All 15 cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

There are no new cases in the wider community.

The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore is now 60,167.

MOH will provide more information about the new cases on Friday night. — TODAY