KOTA BHARU, April 7 — Malaysia Airports has clamped down on illegal street racing at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP).

In a statement today, Malaysia Airports said that it has taken proactive measures in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) to strengthen enforcement and prevent such activities.

The statement highlighted that this strategic partnership between the agencies plays a vital role in ensuring the airport’s safety while preventing similar unlawful activities.

“In addition to enforcement, LTSIP management has restricted access to certain kerbside areas after the last scheduled flights at night, using traffic cones.

“This measure serves as an extra precaution to prevent irresponsible individuals from using the area for illegal street racing,” the statement added.

Malaysia Airports has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safety and order across airports, ensuring the well-being of both travellers and the public.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke directed JPJ to conduct a large-scale enforcement operation at LTSIP to curb illegal street racers, known locally as mat rempit.

Earlier media reports said that the area in front of the departure hall at the new LTSIP terminal in Pengkalan Chepa, which has been operational for less than a month, had been repeatedly used as a ‘racing track’.

The activity reportedly began during Ramadan and continued until last Friday night, drawing public attention after videos by travellers circulated on social media. — Bernama