KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Four police personnel were remanded for five days by the Kota Bharu Magistrates’ Court today to assist in an investigation into a RM12,000 bribery case last year.

The remand order, which runs until April 11, was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid, reported BuletinTV3 today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) applied for the remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 42, include two lance corporals, a corporal, and a sergeant. They were arrested at their respective offices by the MACC yesterday afternoon.

All four officers, who serve at the Tanah Merah district police headquarters, are believed to have accepted the money in exchange for not taking action against a local man found with prohibited items in his vehicle late last year.

The suspects arrived at the court compound around 8.40am in an MACC orange-detainee van.