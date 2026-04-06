KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Penang residents have been urged not to panic ahead of tsunami warning siren tests scheduled across the state tomorrow.

In a statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the tests will be carried out at three sites: the Tanjung Bungah Floating Mosque from 9am to 10am, followed by Masjid Ar-Rahman in Batu Ferringhi from 11am to noon, and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) in Teluk Bahang from 2pm to 3pm.

The exercise is part of ongoing preparedness efforts to ensure the tsunami early warning system remains in good working order and fully operational.

“Members of the public, especially those in the surrounding areas, are advised not to panic if they hear the sirens, as this is only a test.

“Any changes to the implementation of this exercise will be announced from time to time,” the statement said.