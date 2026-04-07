KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A Chery Tiggo sports utility vehicle (SUV) was about 60 per cent destroyed in a five-vehicle crash at Changkat Cermin, Ayer Tawar near Beruas in Perak on Monday.

The Ayer Tawar Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call about the incident involving five people at 4.55pm, according to Sinar Harian.

Perak Deputy Operations Director of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the crash involved a Proton X50, Proton Inspira, the Chery Tiggo, and two Proton Wiras.

“One woman driving the Proton X50 suffered injuries to her hands and face. She was rescued by members of the public and sent to hospital before firefighters arrived,” he said in a statement.

He added that the four other occupants were uninjured.

“All of them managed to exit their vehicles before the rescue team arrived,” he said.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene used a hose line from the fire engine’s water tank to put out the burning vehicle.

The fire was fully extinguished by 5.53pm, and the operation ended at 6pm with seven personnel involved.

The cause of the crash and the extent of losses are still under investigation.