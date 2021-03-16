Singapore Health Ministry eases Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for those with multiple allergies, cancer patients not in treatment

The Ministry of Health has relaxed its guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination for some people with allergies. ― AFP pic via TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 16 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has relaxed its Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for some people with allergies, so long as they do not have a history of anaphylaxis, which is a type of life-threatening allergic reaction.

This includes people with a history of allergic reactions to certain anti-inflammatory drugs, so long as they have not suffered from anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is when someone experiences two or more of the following criteria: Hives or swelling in the face, eyelids, lips or throat, difficulty breathing, and dizziness.

These groups of people were previously advised to defer their vaccination, but can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines — the only two Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved for use in Singapore.

In addition, people who have active cancer, but have not been in treatment for the last three months and do not have any treatments planned in the next two months, may also be inoculated.

MoH gave these updates in a circular to doctors, clinics, licensed hospitals and vaccination centres last Friday (March 12), a copy of which was seen by TODAY. ― TODAY