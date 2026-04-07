KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Malaysia fully backs Turkiye’s advocacy for all parties to exercise restraint in the West Asia war that erupted over a month ago.

Stressing the need for engagement over escalation, the prime minister also expressed concerns that the ongoing war could potentially fuel a new arms race in an already-volatile region.

Anwar said international law should be advocated and applied consistently in order for a rules-based order to have credibility.

“A rules-based international order cannot be invoked selectively.

“It cannot protect some while denying others their legitimate rights,” Anwar said at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, here, today.

Anwar also commended Egypt, Oman and Pakistan for mediating between Iran and the United States to swiftly resolve the conflict that has triggered a global trade and energy crisis.

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