PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will take stern action, including applying to Interpol for a Red Notice against three individuals, two of whom are the children of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, following their failure to turn up to give statements at the MACC Headquarters yesterday.

It said it took a serious view of the failure of Tun Daim’s two sons – Muhammed Amir Zainuddin and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin – to be present to give statements as required through the three attendance orders dated Feb 13, March 11 and April 6, 2026.

“Previously, their lawyers had stated their commitment and agreement to be present on April 6. However, they again failed to do so without any reasonable excuse.

“Also failing to attend without a satisfactory explanation is Josephine Premla, despite being instructed to do so by the MACC,” it said in a statement yesterday.

However, the MACC said that Tun Daim’s two other children had done their part, with Asnida turning up to cooperate with the anti-graft agency while Md Wira Dani gave prior notice of his absence.

Following their non-compliance, the MACC said it will not compromise and will proceed with stern action by activating the Red Notice through Interpol.

It added that it would also collaborate with the Immigration Department to restrict and monitor the travel movements and passport status of the individuals involved.

The three individuals named will also face legal action under Section 48(c) of the MACC Act 2009 for failing to comply with attendance orders issued under Section 30(1)(a) of the same Act.

“The MACC stresses that any failure to comply with the lawful instructions of the agency will not be tolerated, and that enforcement action will be carried out without exception,” it added.

On Feb 28, the MACC issued notices to locate the four children of Tun Daim following their failure to respond and non-compliance with two official notices previously served on them.

Previously, the MACC implemented Ops Godfather following revelations about the existence of offshore companies and assets linked to Tun Daim, family members and business associates. — Bernama