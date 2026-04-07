KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The daughter of the late former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin was charged in the Sessions Court here today with failing to declare her shareholdings in five companies in 2023.

Asnida Abdul Daim, 65, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to her before Judge Rosli Ahmad.

She is alleged to have intentionally provided a written sworn statement that did not comply with the terms of a notice issued under Section 36(1)(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 (Act 694), dated Nov 8, 2023. — Bernama