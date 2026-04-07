SEREMBAN, April 7 — The family home of Seremban Jaya assemblyman Datuk P. Gunasekaran was destroyed in a fire at Kampung Baru Rahang here last night.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 9 pm after his younger brother, P. Minnal Veeran, 61, his wife, J. Arasi, 53, and their two children had gone out for dinner.

Gunasekaran said his late parents and three siblings used to live in the house, bought around 1990.

“This old house holds many memories. All of us siblings used to live here, but after I bought another house, my younger brother continued to live here with his family.

“I estimate the losses at about RM40,000, as many items including catering equipment and electrical appliances could not be saved,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Operations commander Helmi Mohd Fauzi said 13 firemen from the Seremban and Ampangan Fire and Rescue Stations were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10 pm.

“The house was almost 95 per cent destroyed and the operation concluded at 11.52 pm,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama