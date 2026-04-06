KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Selangor will review its 2026 state Budget to prioritise cost-of-living relief, support for affected industries and a faster energy transition, as it moves to cushion the fallout from a widening energy crisis linked to the US–Israel war against Iran.

To accelerate its response, the state will also set up a Selangor Energy Crisis Special Task Force comprising experts from socio-economic, industrial, energy, food supply, banking and academic fields to ensure measures are “comprehensive and appropriate”.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the steps were agreed at a special meeting of the Selangor Economic Action Council.

“I chaired a Special Meeting of the Selangor Economic Action Council to assess several key aspects and formulate immediate measures to assist the public and industry in response to the impact of the United States–Israel war against Iran,” he said in a statement today.

He warned the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is already disrupting supplies of fuel, fertiliser and urea, as well as chemicals and helium used in healthcare and semiconductor manufacturing.

“At this time, the war crisis, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz, has affected, among others, the supply of key energy resources for transportation, fertiliser and urea critical for food production, as well as chemicals and helium which are essential in hospitals and semiconductor manufacturing,” he said.

Amirudin said the task force, chaired by former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim, will “propose immediate measures to reduce the impact on the people and formulate actions for up to one year should the war persist”.

He added the state will roll out its first mitigation measures within two weeks to address supply pressures and rising prices.

As an immediate step, Selangor will implement work-from-home arrangements for civil servants from April 15, from Tuesday to Thursday each week, to cut fuel use and congestion.

“The state government will implement a Work From Home (WFH) policy starting April 15, from Tuesday to Thursday each week, to reduce fuel consumption and road congestion while enhancing staff productivity,” he said, adding the policy will be reviewed monthly.

He also urged the private sector to adopt similar measures where suitable, with the state ready to assist in digital adaptation.

In addition, most official overseas travel for state departments will be suspended, except for matters related to promoting investment and tourism into Selangor.

“This is to ensure that the local economy, supporting industries and job opportunities for the people of Selangor can continue,” he said.

“This war will have long-term impacts on the national and Selangor economies, and all Selangor residents must work together to be prepared to face the challenges ahead,” he added.