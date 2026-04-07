JOHOR BAHRU, April 7 — Two Singaporean professionals were fined RM1,000 each and ordered to perform six hours of community service by the Sessions Court here today for throwing cigarette butts in a public place.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaid Che Wan Ibrahim handed down the sentence after Lim Hu Shen and Tan Boon Haw, both 38, pleaded guilty to the charges read out separately.

Lim, an architect, and Tan, a project manager, were ordered to complete six hours of community service at a rate of two hours per day within a period not exceeding six months.

The court also ordered both men to serve one month in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the two accused were charged with disposing of solid waste, namely cigarette butts, in a public place instead of using the containers provided for waste disposal.

The offence was committed in front of the KSL City Mall entrance here between 11am and 11.11am on January 3.

They were charged under Section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, which also allows for a community service order under Section 77B(1) of the same Act.

Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) prosecuting officer Rubiah Maulud appeared for the prosecution, while both men were unrepresented.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 came into force nationwide on January 1.

The law allows courts to impose fines of up to RM2,000 for littering and, where appropriate, community service orders of up to six months, capped at 12 hours in total.